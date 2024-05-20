Andrew James Keiller Buys 1,500 Shares of SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL) Stock

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew James Keiller acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £1,290 ($1,620.20).
SpaceandPeople Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of SpaceandPeople stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 85.50 ($1.07). 6,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,764. SpaceandPeople plc has a 1 year low of GBX 55 ($0.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 108 ($1.36). The firm has a market cap of £1.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 81.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.15.
SpaceandPeople Company Profile
