Andrew James Keiller Buys 1,500 Shares of SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL) Stock

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew James Keiller acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £1,290 ($1,620.20).

Shares of SpaceandPeople stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 85.50 ($1.07). 6,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,764. SpaceandPeople plc has a 1 year low of GBX 55 ($0.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 108 ($1.36). The firm has a market cap of £1.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 81.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.15.

SpaceandPeople plc markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centres, retail parks, travel hubs, and train stations.

