Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $1,632,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.45.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

