Associated Banc Corp Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.52. 101,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.96 and its 200-day moving average is $145.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

