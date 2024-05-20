LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Gap Down to $2.51

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.51, but opened at $2.43. LanzaTech Global shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 21,192 shares traded.

LNZA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $501.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 million. LanzaTech Global had a negative net margin of 152.29% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other LanzaTech Global news, insider Freya Burton sold 50,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $162,729.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNZA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in LanzaTech Global by 14.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 207,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in LanzaTech Global by 3.2% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 119,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of LanzaTech Global by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 510,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 175,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

