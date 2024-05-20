ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Down to $4.77

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.77, but opened at $4.65. ICL Group shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 60,411 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ICL Group

ICL Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in ICL Group by 931.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 320,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 289,174 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ICL Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,043,000 after acquiring an additional 392,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.