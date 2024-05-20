Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,318,000 after buying an additional 165,923 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Northern Trust by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,532,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2,003.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 19,799 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

NTRS traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $84.62. 256,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.71. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $89.25.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,489 shares of company stock worth $3,818,031 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NTRS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Northern Trust

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.