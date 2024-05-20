Nano Price Tops $1.21 on Major Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00001766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $160.99 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,411.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $486.91 or 0.00711736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.95 or 0.00122721 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00041275 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00071483 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.47 or 0.00198028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.46 or 0.00097154 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

