Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 67,377 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 33,134 shares.The stock last traded at $139.45 and had previously closed at $139.67.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $819.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.54.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
