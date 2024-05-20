Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 67,377 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 33,134 shares.The stock last traded at $139.45 and had previously closed at $139.67.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $819.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.54.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,266.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

