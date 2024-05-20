EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Gap Down to $42.57

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.57, but opened at $41.69. EPR Properties shares last traded at $41.81, with a volume of 133,257 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. Bank of America cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

EPR Properties Stock Down 2.1 %

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 168.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in EPR Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

