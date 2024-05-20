Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Gap Down to $2.47

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.40. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 33,670 shares traded.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.06.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.0084 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.
About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
