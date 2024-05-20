Associated Banc Corp Buys 1,201 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.94. 28,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,114. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $132.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.68.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

