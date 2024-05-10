Genpact (NYSE:G) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

Shares of G opened at $32.04 on Friday. Genpact has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

