John A. Derito Sells 2,887 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) EVP John A. Derito sold 2,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $302,615.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,288,098.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.55. The company had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,928. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. City Holding has a 12 month low of $85.41 and a 12 month high of $115.89.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. City had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. City’s payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of City by 1.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of City by 5.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of City by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of City by 1.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of City by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group increased their price target on City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, City currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

