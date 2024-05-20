LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Stock Price Down 3.4%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. 556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 25,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

LiveWire Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 49.54% and a negative net margin of 317.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,808 shares in the company, valued at $316,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $99,850. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

