IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) COO Sells $2,387,280.00 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $2,387,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,466,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IES Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of IES stock opened at $178.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.31. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $181.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.94.

Institutional Trading of IES

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IESC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of IES by 1,078.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IES in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IES in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of IES during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

