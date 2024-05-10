Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing Sells 2,824 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $1,948,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,408 shares in the company, valued at $613,001,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total value of $5,419,520.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.08, for a total value of $5,808,640.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $708.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $678.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.75. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $778.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $743.78.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

