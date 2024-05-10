Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,420 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $4,643,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at about $2,027,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 17.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,468,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after acquiring an additional 222,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,784,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 219,728 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $8.79 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 219.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.74 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 0.86%. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,300.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

