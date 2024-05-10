Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $223.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CVGI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 55.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,540 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

