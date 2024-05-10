Zacks Research Comments on CACI International Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CACI International in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $20.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $19.96. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $20.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.13 EPS.

CACI has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.45.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $428.84 on Friday. CACI International has a one year low of $293.69 and a one year high of $429.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $381.55 and its 200 day moving average is $350.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at $18,271,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 418.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,069,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

