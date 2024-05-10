Head to Head Analysis: Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) vs. New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares New Concept Energy and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy -13.82% -0.46% -0.45% Amplify Energy 122.36% 10.50% 5.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for New Concept Energy and Amplify Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Amplify Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Amplify Energy has a consensus price target of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 48.54%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than New Concept Energy.

42.8% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Amplify Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Concept Energy and Amplify Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy $152,000.00 40.67 -$20,000.00 ($0.03) -40.17 Amplify Energy $307.60 million 0.85 $392.75 million $9.66 0.69

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than New Concept Energy. New Concept Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplify Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats New Concept Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc. in May 2008. New Concept Energy, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

