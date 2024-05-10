Cars.com’s (CARS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Cars.com Trading Up 9.2 %

NYSE:CARS opened at $18.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $22.84.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.40 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 25.78%. Cars.com’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cars.com will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cars.com

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cars.com

In related news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $33,725.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,999 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $284,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,834. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $33,725.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,488 shares of company stock worth $654,361. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,134,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,292,000 after buying an additional 89,194 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 4,628,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,801,000 after purchasing an additional 90,222 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,723,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,519,000 after purchasing an additional 940,376 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 873,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 25,382 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 50.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after buying an additional 205,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

(Get Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.