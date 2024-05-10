Cars.com’s (CARS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
Cars.com Trading Up 9.2 %
NYSE:CARS opened at $18.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $22.84.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.40 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 25.78%. Cars.com’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cars.com will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Cars.com
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cars.com
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,134,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,292,000 after buying an additional 89,194 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 4,628,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,801,000 after purchasing an additional 90,222 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,723,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,519,000 after purchasing an additional 940,376 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 873,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 25,382 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 50.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after buying an additional 205,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cars.com
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.