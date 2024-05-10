Scotiabank Cuts Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$46.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$47.50 to C$46.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AND. TD Securities cut their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.43.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AND stock opened at C$39.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$770.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$36.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.51.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.8439434 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.23%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

See Also

