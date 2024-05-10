IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.99.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$5.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$2.71 and a twelve month high of C$5.38.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$405.19 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 9.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.0746963 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

