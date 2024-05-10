Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.08. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of C$60.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.51 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

SSL opened at C$7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.19. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.36 and a 1-year high of C$8.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson bought 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.33 per share, with a total value of C$199,376.00. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

See Also

