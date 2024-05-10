InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,415 ($80.59).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IHG shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($67.84) to GBX 6,100 ($76.63) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($80.40) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($75.38) to GBX 7,400 ($92.96) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 1.2 %

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON IHG opened at GBX 7,888 ($99.10) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,036.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,326.06. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,178 ($65.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,790 ($110.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,226.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.48. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,457.14%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Get Free Report

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.