Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $18.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,081,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 115,995 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth $2,795,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 106.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 17,310 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 95.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 200,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 97,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.