Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $773.04. 1,395,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $761.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $674.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $419.80 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The firm has a market cap of $734.70 billion, a PE ratio of 114.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

