United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $76.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UAL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.25.

United Airlines Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $54.97 on Friday. United Airlines has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 707.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

