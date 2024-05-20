Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 31st

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BSL opened at $14.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $14.56.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

