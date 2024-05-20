Wolfe Research Upgrades Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EEFT. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.89.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $115.49 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $73.84 and a 52-week high of $121.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.5% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 565,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,368,000 after purchasing an additional 195,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

