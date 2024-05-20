CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised CI Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of CIX stock opened at C$14.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.67. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$12.29 and a 52-week high of C$17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$715.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$656.72 million. CI Financial had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.6526055 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

