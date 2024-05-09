Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,265,000 after purchasing an additional 268,405 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,382,000 after buying an additional 146,528 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 420,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 412,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after buying an additional 109,876 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,048,000 after buying an additional 45,555 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.46. 141,833 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.07.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1449 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.