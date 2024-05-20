Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an underperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair cut shares of Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.45.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAA

Under Armour Stock Performance

UAA opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Under Armour by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,893,000 after buying an additional 1,636,634 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at $10,741,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 65.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $8,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.