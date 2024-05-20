Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Raised to $57.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $195.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,463,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,417,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,508 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,102,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,069,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,717 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,549,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,717,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,528,939,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

