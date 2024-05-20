Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lands’ End Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LE opened at $14.03 on Thursday. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $441.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.86.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $514.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 41.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 69.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 65.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 334.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. 37.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

