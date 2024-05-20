Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Lands’ End Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:LE opened at $14.03 on Thursday. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $441.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.86.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $514.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lands’ End
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.