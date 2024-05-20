ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $72.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

ARM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ARM from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 93.48.

Shares of ARM opened at 110.35 on Thursday. ARM has a 1 year low of 46.50 and a 1 year high of 164.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 94.35.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ARM will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of ARM by 6.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter worth about $1,250,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ARM by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,366,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

