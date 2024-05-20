StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Carver Bancorp stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

