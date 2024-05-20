StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Price Performance

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 million and a P/E ratio of 12.06. Citizens has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.86.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Citizens Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Citizens

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citizens stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,999 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.29% of Citizens at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

