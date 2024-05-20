Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Fanhua Stock Performance

Fanhua stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $198.49 million and a P/E ratio of 4.79.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $84.99 million during the quarter.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

