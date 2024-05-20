monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $250.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MNDY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $252.50.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $228.83 on Thursday. monday.com has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $239.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 602.20 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth about $728,521,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in monday.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,781,000 after acquiring an additional 31,304 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300,011 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in monday.com by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 860,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,573,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 782,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,665,000 after acquiring an additional 84,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

