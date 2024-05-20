Craig Hallum Raises Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target to $20.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MGNI. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.95.

Get Magnite alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MGNI

Magnite Price Performance

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.29. Magnite has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $840,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,840,561.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Magnite by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,978 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Magnite by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after buying an additional 74,367 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $17,759,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.