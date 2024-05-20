Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDRX

Veradigm Stock Down 3.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veradigm

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $7.55 on Friday. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 2,848.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 474,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 458,287 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Veradigm by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 652.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 234,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 202,999 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veradigm by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after buying an additional 1,307,024 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Veradigm during the third quarter worth about $825,000.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.