Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Posted by on May 20th, 2024

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHAFree Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Athira Pharma Price Performance

Shares of ATHA stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. Athira Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $96.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.83.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.11. Equities research analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Athira Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Athira Pharma by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in Athira Pharma by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 178,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.