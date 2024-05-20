Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
Athira Pharma Price Performance
Shares of ATHA stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. Athira Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $96.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.83.
Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.11. Equities research analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Athira Pharma
Athira Pharma Company Profile
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Athira Pharma
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.