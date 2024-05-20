Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Athira Pharma Price Performance

Shares of ATHA stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. Athira Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $96.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.83.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.11. Equities research analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Athira Pharma by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in Athira Pharma by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 178,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.