Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ (ACXP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:ACXP opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -1.79. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 272,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

