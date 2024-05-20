Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ (ACXP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2 %
NASDAQ:ACXP opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -1.79. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Acurx Pharmaceuticals
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
