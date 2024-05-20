Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIA shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

TSE:SIA opened at C$14.94 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$9.87 and a 12 month high of C$15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.30.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of C$210.74 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.3497343 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.05%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

