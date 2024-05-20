Clearfield’s (CLFD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities upgraded Clearfield from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.40.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearfield

Clearfield Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $50.82. The company has a market capitalization of $518.68 million, a PE ratio of -145.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearfield

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.62 per share, for a total transaction of $59,240.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,315,157.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,359 shares of company stock valued at $104,105. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Clearfield by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 69.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 61.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.