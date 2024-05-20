Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Scotiabank currently has $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Macerich from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. Macerich has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.59%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Volk acquired 5,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,629.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Macerich news, CEO Jackson Hsieh bought 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Volk purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,629.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 163,365 shares of company stock worth $2,358,681 and sold 172,964 shares worth $2,940,030. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Macerich by 36.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 32.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Macerich by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

