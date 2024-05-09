Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDXJ traded up $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,286,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $44.70.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

