Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 148 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,425,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $48,242,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 293,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.44. The company had a trading volume of 606,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,879. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $141.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.36.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

