952 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 952 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. National Pension Service increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 539,552 shares of the software company’s stock worth $131,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $10,255,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,190,215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,794,000 after acquiring an additional 36,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Up 1.7 %

Autodesk stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.49. The stock had a trading volume of 707,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.26 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.