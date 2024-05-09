952 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 952 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. National Pension Service increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 539,552 shares of the software company’s stock worth $131,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $10,255,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,190,215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,794,000 after acquiring an additional 36,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Stock Up 1.7 %
Autodesk stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.49. The stock had a trading volume of 707,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.26 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
